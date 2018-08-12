WWE Investigating Randy Orton's Alleged Inappropriate Sexual Behavior to Writers

JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE says it is "looking into" old allegations of sexual impropriety against Randy Orton that resurfaced last week.

Former WWE writer Court Bauer accused Orton of exposing himself to new writers as a form of "initiation" in a 2012 podcast. The story gained traction after a Reddit user reposted the quote.

“For every new writer that would show up, he comes in the room puts his hand down his pants, pulls out his d--k, touches himself, then says ‘I’m Randy Orton, shake my hand…oh you don’t want to shake my hand? You’re big leaguing me? That’s f--ked up man. Should I tell Vince and Steph you won’t shake Randy Orton’s hand?'” Bauer said, per Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.Co.

Bauer confirmed the story was true Friday on Twitter.

Orton, 38, has been a mainstay with WWE for the better part of two decades. He has a history of issues outside the ring, most notably multiple violations of WWE's Wellness Policy.

By all accounts, Orton has matured in recent years and has had seemingly no documented issues lately.

It's unclear if any WWE executives knew of the hazing ritual. Bauer said Orton did not harass him on his first day with the company because Stephanie McMahon was present.