Isaiah Thomas Apologizes for Calling Cleveland a 'S--thole' in Instagram Rant

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets point guard Isaiah Thomas was blunt with his feelings toward the city of Cleveland.

During a live video on Instagram, Thomas had mostly complimentary things to say about his previous stops in the NBA but described Cleveland as a "s--thole" and that he can "see why [LeBron James] left." (warning: video contains NSFW language):

Thomas later apologized for the comments:

Thomas appeared in 15 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18 after joining the team as part of the Kyrie Irving trade. His brief stint was largely forgettable, as he averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 36.1 percent from the field before team traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thomas can probably count on receiving a chilly reception when he and the Nuggets make their first trip to Cleveland on Nov. 1.

Related

    DeRozan, MHP Lose in Semifinals; Glen Davis Drops 34

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeRozan, MHP Lose in Semifinals; Glen Davis Drops 34

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Wade Says He'll Play for Heat or Retire

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Wade Says He'll Play for Heat or Retire

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    SVG Mulling Retirement: 'I'm Really Lost Right Now'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    SVG Mulling Retirement: 'I'm Really Lost Right Now'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jamal Crawford Interested in Playing for 76ers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Jamal Crawford Interested in Playing for 76ers

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report