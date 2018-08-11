Barry Bonds Honored by Video Tribute, Willie Mays at Giants Retirement Ceremony

Barry Bonds Honored by Video Tribute, Willie Mays at Giants Retirement CeremonyAugust 12, 2018
The San Francisco Giants retired Barry Bonds' No. 25 prior to Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a star-studded ceremony that included appearances from Willie Mays, Willie McCovey and Dusty Baker.
San Francisco Giants @SFGiants
"Let me tell you a story about 25." –Danny Glover #Bonds25 | #SFGiants https://t.co/1q6tK409Pz
San Francisco Giants @SFGiants
Congrats from a few legends, Barry. @RonnieLottHOF @Pudge_Rodriguez @JoeMontana @SteveKerr @StephenCurry30 #Bonds25 | #SFGiants https://t.co/uRhKAOfcPI
David Lombardi @LombardiHimself
The Giants have officially retired Barry Bonds No. 25. It’ll sit right by Willie Mays’ 24 https://t.co/eivXBqSo83
Bonds made his grand entrance at AT&T Park from center field, at which point the Bay Area faithful welcomed Major League Baseball's all-time home run king back onto the diamond with a thunderous ovation:
Shayna Rubin @ShaynaRubin
Bonds walks out to "The Next Episode." Sits with his godfather. https://t.co/KiHmQQOCCq
And then the speeches started, including one from a surprise guest:
Bill Brink @BrinkPG
Jim Leyland: "Without question, [Bonds] is the best player I ever managed in my 22 years as a major league skipper."
Chris Haft/SF Giants @sfgiantsbeat
Jim Leyland reminds everyone that Bonds was one of the greatest Pirates of all time, too
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
Bobby Bonilla says to Barry Bonds: "B, you think the #Mets will retire my number?'
John Shea @JohnSheaHey
Willie Mays unexpectedly walked to the podium to huge cheers and said Barry Bonds was like a son. "I've had him since 5 years old."
Andrew Baggarly @extrabaggs
Willie Mays appealed to the Giants to erect a Barry Bonds statue and appealed to Hall of Fame voters to put Bonds in Cooperstown. "Let him have it."
Chris Haft/SF Giants @sfgiantsbeat
Now Bonds himself speaks. Dons reading glasses: "I'm overwhelmed with emotion as the reality of this day sets in."
The evening also featured a creative tribute to Bonds' splashdowns in McCovey Cove:
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
All of Barry Bonds’ splash hits commemorated on his jersey retirement night #Bonds25 (via @LombardiHimself) https://t.co/d2I0p7ZpgE
Now immortalized at AT&T Park, Bonds will set his sights on inching closer toward enshrinement in Cooperstown after he fell short of qualifying for the Baseball Hall of Fame with a 56.4 percent vote share earlier this year.
