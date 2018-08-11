Zach Smith to Meet Ohio State Investigators About Domestic Violence Allegations

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The attorney representing former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith confirmed Saturday that his client will meet with the school's investigators "early next week," according to ESPN.com's Dan Murphy.

"We're not trying to run from the truth, but we're not the only ones with warts on us," attorney Brad Koffel said.

Smith was fired last month after allegations of domestic violence from 2015 against his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, were made public.

Head football coach Urban Meyer told reporters at Big Ten media days he was not aware of those allegations at the time, but Courtney Smith told college football writer Brett McMurphy in an interview published August 1 that she had informed Meyer's wife, Shelley, and other wives of Ohio State coaches.

Courtney Smith said she was told at the time by Shelley Meyer that Urban Meyer would be informed of the allegations, but Zach Smith remained employed at Ohio State until this July.

Meyer later issued a statement saying he has "always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issue to proper channels." Further, Meyer specified that he "did so regarding the Zach Smith incident in 2015."

Smith has since conducted interviews with 105.7 The Zone and SportsCenter in which he denied any wrongdoing (h/t Dana Sulonen of the Detroit Free Press). He also said "it would be a crime" if Meyer was fired.



Meyer is currently on administrative leave as Ohio State continues its investigation, which could be completed as early as Aug. 19.