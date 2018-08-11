Will Muschamp Blasts Anonymous Sources in ESPN's Maryland Expose: 'Gutless'August 11, 2018
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp criticized the sources for an examination of the alleged "toxic coaching culture" surrounding the Maryland Terrapins football program.
"There's no credibility in anonymous sources," Muschamp told reporters Saturday, per Joe Gorchow of WIS in Columbia, South Carolina. "If that former staffer had any guts, why didn't he put his name on that? I think that's gutless."
Joe Gorchow @joegorchowWIS
#Gamecocks @CoachWMuschamp delivered a fiery response to a question about an @espn story, which portrays the Maryland football program under DJ Durkin in a bad light. Durkin used to work w/ coach. "There’s no credibility in anonymous sources. I think that's gutless." @wis10 https://t.co/ny60Xb8jIO
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
