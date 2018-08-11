Will Muschamp Blasts Anonymous Sources in ESPN's Maryland Expose: 'Gutless'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2018

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks on against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp criticized the sources for an examination of the alleged "toxic coaching culture" surrounding the Maryland Terrapins football program.

"There's no credibility in anonymous sources," Muschamp told reporters Saturday, per Joe Gorchow of WIS in Columbia, South Carolina. "If that former staffer had any guts, why didn't he put his name on that? I think that's gutless."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

