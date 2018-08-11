Will Muschamp Blasts Anonymous Sources in ESPN's Maryland Expose: 'Gutless'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp criticized the sources for an examination of the alleged "toxic coaching culture" surrounding the Maryland Terrapins football program.

"There's no credibility in anonymous sources," Muschamp told reporters Saturday, per Joe Gorchow of WIS in Columbia, South Carolina. "If that former staffer had any guts, why didn't he put his name on that? I think that's gutless."

