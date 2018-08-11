Phil Mickelson Fails to Qualify for 2018 Ryder Cup Team

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson failed to secure direct qualification to the United States' 2018 Ryder Cup team after missing the cut Saturday in the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Bob Harig of ESPN.com reported Mickelson won't make the U.S. team through the points system. He could still be selected by Jim Furyk as one of the four captain's picks.

The 48-year-old San Diego native finished the season's final major at four over par after shooting 73 and 71 in the first two rounds, respectively. The cut line was even par.

Mickelson, who's been part of every U.S. Ryder Cup squad since 1995, told Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press last October he wanted to win the event in Europe at least once. This year's competition is taking place in France.

"There will be a point where I look back and I remember, cherish, talk about all the experiences and memories that have been created," he said. "Right now, I'm still trying to make more. I have not been a part of a Ryder Cup victory in Europe. It's a big goal of mine. We have the players, the foundation, and the direction."

Lefty started the 2018 season in strong form with four straight top-six finishes in February and early March, including a victory in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

He's struggled as of late, though. He hasn't recorded a top-10 results since the Wells Fargo Championship in early May, and the PGA Championship was his third missed cut over that span.

Mickelson's track record and Ryder Cup experience still make him a strong bet to get chosen by Furyk, but failing to qualify via points leaves his status up in the air for the time being.