Maryland Place Strength Coach, Head Trainer on Leave Amid Reported Misconduct

The fallout from Maryland football's reported misconduct continued on Saturday after another coach was placed on administrative leave. 

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, head strength and conditioning coach Rick Court was placed on paid leave Saturday. 

The move comes after Rittenberg, Heather Dinich and Tom VanHaaren published a story Friday about the "toxic culture" around the Terrapins football team under head coach DJ Durkin.

Dinich and Rittenberg also reported the school placed head football athletic trainer Wes Robinson and director of athletic training Steve Nordwall on administrative leave. 

Maryland is currently reviewing the circumstances around the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. The 19-year-old collapsed during a team workout on May 29 and died in the hospital two weeks later. 

Multiple sources told Dinich that McNair was showing signs of extreme exhaustion and was struggling to stand upright while doing a series of 110-yard sprints before he collapsed. 

Court was specifically mentioned in the story, along with Durkin, as helping to facilitate an "environment based on fear and intimidation" with players commonly belittled, humiliated and embarrassed. 

One example cited involved a player whom the Maryland coaches wanted to lose weight being forced to eat candy while watching his teammates work out. 

Court was among the first people hired at Maryland when Durkin took over as head football coach in December 2015. 

