Demetris Robertson Eligible to Play for Georgia After NCAA Grants Waiver

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2018

BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Demetris Robertson #8 of the California Golden Bears celebrating after scoring a touchdown against the Weber State Wildcats at California Memorial Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Demetris Robertson is eligible to play during the 2018 season after the NCAA granted a waiver following his transfer from the Cal Golden Bears.

A school official confirmed the news to Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com on Friday after Robertson left the Cal program in June citing "personal reasons."

The 21-year-old Georgia native enjoyed a productive freshman campaign with the Bears in 2016 en route to 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns.

He made just seven catches in two appearances last season before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Robertson provided insight into his selection of the Bulldogs in a July interview with Chimin' In Media (via Kipp Adams of 247Sports).

"The city, Athens, the people of Athens," he said. "Playing home, near my family. Being on a great team, a great coaching staff. Setting myself up for my future. And put on for my state and try to bring a championship back here."

Robertson being granted immediate eligibility should provide a boost to the Georgia passing game.

He'll compete with Terry Godwin and Mecole Hardman for snaps with the first-team offense leading up to the Bulldogs' season opener against Austin Peay on Sept. 1.

