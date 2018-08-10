Rick Pitino's Horse Party Dancer Wins Race at Del Mar Racetrack

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

On Thursday, a horse owned by Rick Pitino's RAP Racing brand won at the Del Mar Racetrack, its second victory. The name of that horse?

Party Dancer.

Yes, Pitino—the former Louisville Cardinals head coach who was fired in Oct. 2017 amidst scandal—has a horse named Party Dancer, according to Myron Medcalf of ESPN.com, who broke down why that particular name being associated with Pitino is likely to raise some eyebrows:

"Three years before Louisville fired Pitino for his alleged role in a $100,000 pay-for-play scandal, his legacy was tarnished by a sex-for-pay scandal that involved an escort named Katina Powell. In 2015, Powell published a book that accused former Louisville assistant Andre McGee of hiring her and others to entertain recruits and players.

"Powell said McGee would encourage the girls to dance for Louisville players and recruits before requesting additional acts."

Pitino denied any knowledge of McGee's actions. And as Medcalf reported, it's unclear when Pitino acquired the horse or when it was given its nickname.