Wake Forest Places Jamill Jones on Leave After Allegedly Assaulting Man Who Died

Lance King/Getty Images

Wake Forest has placed assistant men's basketball coach Jamill Jones on administrative leave, the school announced Friday.

Jones turned himself into New York City police Thursday after he was formally charged with third-degree assault for allegedly punching Sandor Szabo, a 35-year-old man from Florida, who later died.

Citing the police report, ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello and Kyle Bonagura reported Jones allegedly punched Szabo when Szabo knocked on his car window thinking it was his Uber.

"Szabo lost consciousness when his head hit the pavement, and he was brought to an area hospital in critical condition," Borzello and Bonagura added. "He was treated for fractures to the left side of his face and the rear of his skull, along with bleeding of the brain. He was taken off life support Tuesday afternoon."

According to the New York City medical examiner, Szabo's cause of death was declared a homicide that was classified as a "blunt impact injury of head with brain injury."

Jones is due back in court Oct. 2.

"[Athletics director Ron] Wellman spoke with Jones today and he agreed that the decision is appropriate at this time given the circumstances," the school said.

"Wake Forest University expresses heartfelt condolences to Sander Szabo's family and friends following his tragic death."