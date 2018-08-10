Arsenal Transfer News: Unai Emery Discusses Aaron Ramsey's Future

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 10, 2018

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JULY 28: Unai Emery manager of Arsenal attends a press conference folowing the International Champions Cup match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain at the National Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Paul Miller/Getty Images for ICC)
Paul Miller/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery spoke about midfielder Aaron Ramsey's future on Friday and said he is keen for the Wales international to stay at the Emirates Stadium. 

Ramsey's current contract with the Gunners expires next summer. Emery stressed how important the midfielder is to his team, per Danny Wittenberg at the Mirror.

"For me it's very important he stays with us," he said. "His experience here in Arsenal and the Premier League is very important and will give us all the information and performances in his quality. Then, the contract is for speaking with the club and the players."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Modric Agrees New Real Madrid Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Modric Agrees New Real Madrid Deal

    José Félix Díaz
    via MARCA in English

    Pep: De Bruyne and Sterling Fit for Arsenal Game

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Pep: De Bruyne and Sterling Fit for Arsenal Game

    via footballlondon

    Which Teams Crushed Transfer Window?

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Which Teams Crushed Transfer Window?

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Unai Emery's New Methods Put to the Test vs. Man City

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Unai Emery's New Methods Put to the Test vs. Man City

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard