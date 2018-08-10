Arsenal Transfer News: Unai Emery Discusses Aaron Ramsey's Future

Paul Miller/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery spoke about midfielder Aaron Ramsey's future on Friday and said he is keen for the Wales international to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsey's current contract with the Gunners expires next summer. Emery stressed how important the midfielder is to his team, per Danny Wittenberg at the Mirror.

"For me it's very important he stays with us," he said. "His experience here in Arsenal and the Premier League is very important and will give us all the information and performances in his quality. Then, the contract is for speaking with the club and the players."

