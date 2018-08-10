Cameron Jordan Slams Trump's Criticism of Protests During National Anthem

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Donald Trump once again tweeted about NFL players who have chosen to kneel or demonstrate during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality, and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan responded:

Trump's original tweets are below:

One fact Trump got demonstrably wrong: In the current CBA, the players get 47 percent of all revenue, while the owners get 53 percent. So the owners, in fact, get "most" of the money.

Trump's public war of words with the NFL players has raged on for the past year. In that time, Trump called any player who protests during the anthem a "son of a bitch" and suggested they should be suspended or even kicked out of the league.

The NFL owners, meanwhile, have largely given in to the pressure Trump has put on the league, attempting to put into place this offseason a policy that would give players the choice to either stay in the locker room or go on the field during the anthem, but would fine teams if players protested during the anthem. Teams would also have the choice to fine players who demonstrated.

That policy was put on hold in July, however, after reports emerged that the Miami Dolphins were considering suspending players for up to four games for protesting. Additionally, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said publicly that Cowboys players would not be permitted to remain in the locker room and would be required to stand for the anthem.

The NFLPA immediately pushed back against the initial anthem policy, and the league and NFLPA remain in discussions to resolve the matter.

On Thursday, a number of NFL players knelt or demonstrated during the anthem. But NFL players have consistently maintained that their actions aren't meant as a sign of disrespect to the country or military.

"It's not necessarily about the anthem, that's where everybody's messing up," Tennessee Titans star defensive end Jurrell Casey told CNN in July, per Betsy Klein. "The way that the justice system treats minorities is the issue that we have."