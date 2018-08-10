Mitchell Trubisky: Bears Offense 'Sloppy' vs. Bengals

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky isn't using the preseason as an excuse for the first-team offense's lackluster execution in Thursday night's 30-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NBC Sports Chicago's JJ Stankevitz, Trubisky said:

"Our standards are higher that we expect to be better. No excuse for first preseason game. We have a bunch of experienced guys from last year, so there shouldn't be any jitters. Maybe guys were excited, but it's very simple—come out here, do your job, do exactly what we were doing in practice. We practiced our butts off this week. We just came out here and were sloppy."

Trubisky was at the helm for two first-quarter drives Thursday at Paul Brown Stadium, but he didn't have much to show for them.

The 2017 No. 2 overall pick completed two of four passes for four yards, a line that was the product of some miscommunication with wide receiver Kevin White, a sack and a holding penalty courtesy of Cody Whitehair.

"It's going to be changed, because that's not who we are or who we want to be," Trubisky said.

Coming off an up-and-down rookie season, Trubisky and the rest of the Bears' regulars will hope to string together sustained, efficient drives when Chicago returns to the field Aug. 18 versus the Denver Broncos.