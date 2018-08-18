NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4 Results: Ciampa vs Gargano and Highlights, Low Points

0 of 6

NXT has an impressive track record of putting on amazing events with the TakeOver series, particularly with the past three that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

With that in mind, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 had a lot of hype to live up to and a card that looked to be able to deliver on those expectations.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have had the feud of the year in WWE, The Velveteen Dream and EC3 continually prove themselves to be stars to watch out for and The Undisputed Era's members have been invaluable from the start, and that isn't even counting a rematch from the finals of last year's Mae Young Classic.

This pay-per-view seemed to have it all, and now that it's in the books, it's time for us to look back on what transpired and assess how it turned out.

Here are the top highlights and low points of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, presented in order of appearance.