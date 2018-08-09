Dez Bryant Not Returning Phone Calls, Browns GM John Dorsey Says

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns would consider signing free-agent receiver Dez Bryant, but he is apparently not returning their phone calls.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com provided the latest news from Browns general manager John Dorsey:

Bryant provided his thoughts on the situation on Twitter:

The receiver was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April and hasn't found a new home for 2018.

Cabot previously reported the Browns had reached out to Bryant and had initial conversations at the end of July.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday that Cleveland still had interest in the veteran, even though a deal hadn't been completed.

However, Bryant doesn't seem to be dealing with any sort of urgency even as the preseason begins.

The Browns are in need of receiving help after trading away Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills. Josh Gordon is also still away from the team as he takes time off for his "overall health and treatment plan." There is currently no timetable for a return, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Antonio Calloway was also cited for marijuana possession this week as well.

Although Bryant hasn't reached 1,000 yards in a season since 2014, the 29-year-old is still a three-time Pro Bowler who could make a positive impact for whichever team signs him.