Bill Snyder, Kansas State Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension

Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder is 78 years old, but he will remain in his position for the foreseeable future, as the school announced it reached a new five-year deal with him Thursday:

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, the extension will give him $3.45 million during the 2018 campaign, with $300,000 increases the following two seasons and potential raises to be determined afterward.

Trotter shared Snyder's comment on the deal, which said, in part, "My entire family and I have been so very grateful for the genuine, caring and loyal support K-Staters have provided our coaches, staff, families and young people on a yearly basis."

Snyder is a Kansas State institution and coached at the school from 1989 through 2005 before walking away. He took the job again before the 2009 season and has remained since, having built the Wildcats into annual bowl contenders.

Kansas State finished a mere 1-10 in his first season but was 9-2-1 by his fifth, which kick-started a run of 11 straight bowl appearances, including the Fiesta Bowl twice in that span. The team has made eight bowl appearances in a row and won the Big 12 championship in 2012.

Despite the on-field success, Snyder has had health concerns off it and announced in February 2017 he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

He still coached the entire season, leading the Wildcats to an 8-5 record and Cactus Bowl victory.

"I could go on for quite some time," Snyder previously said when discussing how long he will coach, per Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle. "If I don't get fired and keep having an impact on the players in my program and my family is comfortable with it. I don't see any particular end in sight."

Robinett noted there had been questions about how long Snyder would remain as coach when he was on the recruiting trail, but this contract extension figures to provide clarity for potential K-State recruits.