Zach Smith Hasn't Been Contacted by Urban Meyer Investigation

Zach Smith, the former Ohio State assistant coach fired amidst domestic violence accusations, hasn't been contacted by the investigators hired for the school's probe into how head coach Urban Meyer handled the situation with Smith, according to A.J. Perez of USA Today.

Per that report, "Brad Koffel, Smith's attorney, said in a text message that the investigators have not sought to interview his client and, as of Thursday afternoon, there were no plans for Smith to be interviewed as part of the investigation, which the school announced Sunday is expected to be wrapped up within 14 days."

Courtney Smith, the wife of Zach Smith, has said she was domestically abused by Smith on several occasions, including "a 2015 incident where she reported to Powell police she'd been physically assaulted."

And college football reporter Brett McMurphy reported on Aug. 1 that "text messages I have obtained, an exclusive interview with the victim and other information I have learned shows Ohio State coach Urban Meyer knew in 2015 of domestic abuse allegations against a member of his coaching staff."

Courtney Smith said she had told Meyer's wife, Shelley, and other wives of the coaches on Ohio State's staff about the 2015 incident and had told Shelley Meyer about domestic abuse dating back to 2009.

One text exchange between Courtney Smith and Lindsey Voltolini, wife of Ohio State’s football operations director, Brian Voltolini, indicated that Meyer had spoken to Zach Smith about the 2015 incident:

"Courtney: '(Zach's) trying to make me look crazy bc that’s what Shelley is saying (he's doing).'

Lindsey: 'He (Urban) just said he (Zach) denied everything.'

Courtney: 'I hope urban is smarter than that.'

Lindsey: 'He (Urban) doesn’t know what to think.'

Courtney: 'I don't really care. Ya know.'

Lindsey: 'Yeah, don't worry about urb.'

Meyer is currently on paid administrative leave as the school investigates his handling of the Smith situation. He initially denied having any knowledge of the 2015 alleged assault.

"I was never told about anything. Never anything came to light, never had a conversation about it," he said, per McMurphy. "So I know nothing about it. I asked people back at the office to call and see what happened, and they came back and said they know nothing."

He later apologized for that denial, however.

"Unfortunately, at Big Ten Media days on July 24, I failed on many of these fronts," he said in his statement, per ESPN.com. "My intention was not to say anything inaccurate or misleading. However, I was not adequately prepared to discuss these sensitive personnel issues with the media, and I apologize for the way I handled those questions."