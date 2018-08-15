50 Names You Need to Know for 2018 College Football Season

0 of 22

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Nobody knows exactly what's going to happen during the 2018 college football season, but most of the sport's following has a decent understanding of what storylines will be popular.

Good or bad, great or indifferent, you're going to hear and read these names often throughout the upcoming campaign.

Although popular figures such as Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Kirby Smart and Jim Harbaugh warrant inclusion, the only coaches considered are those who accepted a new job during the offseason. We're focusing on players as much as possible.

The order is based on anticipated prevalence of mentions, which includes Heisman Trophy hype, NFL draft prospects, individual success, team expectations and past performance.