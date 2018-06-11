An Early Look at Scouts' Top 10 Players in the 2019 NFL Draft

2 of 10

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Scout's Quote: "He's a big, mean, nasty SOB who probably projects best to the right side. But he's better than any of the guys from the 2018 draft."

Greg Little is a mean blocker with the finishing mentality to be great in the running game. The 6'6", 325-pound junior will also be only 21 years old when the 2019 draft rolls around, which points to his potential.

Even if he's viewed as a right tackle, there's this: The San Francisco 49ers just used the No. 9 overall pick on right tackle Mike McGlinchey. The position has more value now than in years past because of the number of teams running talented pass-rushers off the right side of the line.

Ole Miss is in a state of flux, but Little and teammate A.J. Brown will give fans something to cheer for.