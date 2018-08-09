Bayern Munich Stars Get Hustled by Sepak Takraw Players

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 9, 2018

Sepak takraw is a combination of football and volleyball and you need some serious skills with your feet to compete. 

So when we got Bayern Munich superstars Kingsley Coman and Rafinha to take on a couple of Bayern fans in Miami at the sport, they were understandably pretty confident of victory. 

The first set went as expected, but little did they know, the hustle was on. 

The two "fans", were actually members of the USA takraw national team, and revealed their true skills after throwing the first set. 

A battle for the ages commenced over the next two sets. But who won? Watch the video to find out.  


