Lance Armstrong Bloodied, Hospitalized After Bike Crash in Aspen

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

FILE- In this July 25, 2010, file photo, Lance Armstrong, of the United States, looks back on the podium after the 20th and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris. Armstrong’s $100 million civil fraud trial is months away, yet his fight with the government and former teammate-turned-rival Floyd Landis is heating up. The trial is scheduled for November in federal court in Washington D.C., and lawyers for both sides recently filed a series of motions asking U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper to exclude some key evidence. (AP Photo/Bas Czerwinski, File)
Bas Czerwinski/Associated Press

Even seven-time Tour de France champions* get into worrisome bike crashes from time to time.

Lance Armstrong shared a picture of his face bloodied up on his Instagram page Wednesday and described the fall and ensuing trip to a hospital in Colorado:

"Well, sometimes you're the hammer and sometimes you're the nail! The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin' so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now."

Perhaps in a nod to how seriously concussions are treated in the sports world these days, Armstrong pointed out he wouldn't have gotten his head checked in the past but did following this fall.

Despite his success in the world's most famous bike race, Armstrong is still banned for life from sanctioned cycling events by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

