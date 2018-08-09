Danny Ings Reportedly Set for Liverpool Stay Amid Deadline-Day Exit Rumours

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Danny Ings is reportedly set to stay at the club this summer despite speculation surrounding a possible departure.

The deadline for English clubs to sign players closes at 5 p.m. (BST) on Thursday and it was anticipated that Ings would be on the move given the significant competition he faces for a starting spot at Anfield at the moment. However, according to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the forward may yet stay put.

"Ings has attracted plenty of interest from Premier League clubs this summer after informing Jurgen Klopp that he was keen to move on in search of regular first-team football," said Pearce. "Liverpool were confident of banking around £20 million but as it stands nobody has been willing to match the asking price."

It's added that Crystal Palace had appeared to be the most likely suitors for the former Burnley man, but they have moved for Jordan Ayew from Swansea City on a loan deal instead.

According to Pearce, it would now take a "dramatic turn of events" for Ings to move on, and he trained with the Liverpool squad on Thursday afternoon.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones wants to see the striker get a move and noted that Newcastle United were considering a bid:

Ings' Liverpool career has been majorly disrupted by injuries, and during his time at the club, manager Jurgen Klopp has strengthened his options in the final third significantly. In addition to the formidable trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, the Reds have Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge to call upon.

With Dominic Solanke also on the fringes of the first team, Ings feels a long way off being a regular in the squad for matches at Anfield, never mind the XI. As such, a move away would surely be to his benefit.

It's crucial for Ings that he gets some regular football. In the last three seasons, he's only started six Premier League matches for the Reds.

In April, he netted against West Bromwich Albion to end a massive goal drought:

Now 26, Ings will be desperate to play regular football again, with some of the best years of his career besieged by injury problems. At Liverpool, who appear poised to mount a major challenge for the Premier League title this term, that's not going to happen, and he'd benefit from a team coming in and securing a late move.

However, for any potential buyers, it would be understandable if there was some concern about paying £20 million for a footballer who has suffered so much with injury problems down the years. While some will admire this hardline stance from the Reds, ultimately it's likely to be to the detriment of Ings' development.