Manchester City Confirm Signing of Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

SAMARA, RUSSIA - JUNE 21: Daniel Arzani of Australia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Denmark and Australia at Samara Arena on June 21, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester City announced the signing of Australian attacker Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City on Thursday. 

A statement on the club's website hailed the 19-year-old as "one of the brightest young talents to have emerged from Australian football in recent years" and explained he would now be sent out on loan to aid his development. 

According to Sky Sports, Arzani has already passed a medical at Celtic, and he is set to join the Scottish champions on a two-year loan. 

Manchester City and Melbourne City are both part of the City Football Group.

Aaron Mooy made the same move as Arzani between the two clubs back in 2016 before immediately being sent on loan to Huddersfield Town.

A year later he joined the Terriers on a permanent basis without ever having made a competitive appearance for the Sky Blues.

City may have the same plan for Arzani, but he is an enormous talent who could yet be an asset at the Etihad Stadium if he proves effective at Celtic.

The Iran-born teenager is an exciting attacking star, boasting terrific pace and fine close-ball control, and he is able to play on either flank or as a No. 10.

Arzani made history earlier this summer as he became the youngest player ever to appear for Australia at a FIFA World Cup when he came off the bench in the Socceroos' 2-1 group-stage defeat to France. 

