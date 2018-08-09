Real Madrid Reportedly Eye Christian Eriksen as Possible Luka Modric Replacement

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JULY 01: Luka Modric of Croatia competes with Christian Eriksen of Denmark during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo by Lukasz Laskowski/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly want to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen, as rumours continue to swirl about Luka Modric potentially leaving the club this summer. 

According to Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, with Inter Milan said to be keen on Modric and Mateo Kovacic set to join Chelsea on loan for the upcoming campaign, there's a danger the European champions will be light in midfield. Eriksen is their top target to replace the pair.

"The Dane's rise at Spurs hasn't gone unnoticed, having grown from a fledgling talent into one of the Premier League's elite, and he is the No.1 pick," it's noted by Richards. "However, although the clubs do have a good relationship, Los Blancos are more than aware of the difficulties of negotiating with Daniel Levy."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

