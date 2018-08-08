LeBron James Pictured in Lakers Uniform for 1st Time

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Head coach Tyronn Lue (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James has traded in his Wine and Gold threads for some new Purple and Gold ones. 

On Wednesday, the new face of the Lakers was pictured for the first time rocking the iconic L.A. colors at a shoot for NBA 2K: 

In a fitting nod to the franchise, James donned a player-exclusive edition of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro to complete his look: 

The NBA announced Wednesday that James' Laker debut will be Thursday, Oct. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.    

Related

    Steph: Trump's LeBron Tweet Based in Racism

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph: Trump's LeBron Tweet Based in Racism

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Doncic, Ayton ROY Favorites

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doncic, Ayton ROY Favorites

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks Still Plan to Part Ways with Noah

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Still Plan to Part Ways with Noah

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Making Cleveland Return in November

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Making Cleveland Return in November

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report