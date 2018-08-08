LeBron James Pictured in Lakers Uniform for 1st Time

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James has traded in his Wine and Gold threads for some new Purple and Gold ones.

On Wednesday, the new face of the Lakers was pictured for the first time rocking the iconic L.A. colors at a shoot for NBA 2K:

In a fitting nod to the franchise, James donned a player-exclusive edition of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro to complete his look:

The NBA announced Wednesday that James' Laker debut will be Thursday, Oct. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.