Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 8

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Report: Brock Lesnar Meets with Vince McMahon about WWE Future

Many fans are wondering whether SummerSlam is one of Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearances for the foreseeable future as he turns his focus to UFC. BarnBurner's Joe Peisich reported (h/t Ringside News) that Lesnar met with WWE chairman Vince McMahon and expressed a willingness to work with WWE and UFC simultaneously.

Rey Mysterio: New Deal with WWE 'Still Up in the Air'

During an interview with the Miami Herald's Jim Varsallone, Rey Mysterio provided an update on where things stand regarding a contract with WWE. Mysterio said he and WWE have remained in contact and that things are "still up in the air," adding there's "nothing secure."

WWE SummerSlam 2018 Odds: Early Betting Info for Full Match Card

OddsShark's Kris Abbott shared the updated odds for the SummerSlam card. In one of the most anticipated matches of the pay-per-view, Roman Reigns is a -290 favorite (bet $290 to win $100) against Brock Lesnar (+210). Ronda Rousey (-380) is also a heavy favorite in her match with Alexa Bliss (+260).

WWE's Match of the Day on YouTube: Banks vs. Bayley

Few recent stories on WWE programming have been better told than Bayley's rivalry with Sasha Banks in NXT. Bayley had her shot at the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on Aug. 22, 2015, in a match that became an instant classic.