WWE SummerSlam 2018 Odds: Early Betting Info for Full Match Card

Roman Reigns may have fallen short against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble, but he's the betting favorite to claim the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

According to OddsShark's Kris Abbott, Reigns is -290 to win, compared to +210 for Lesnar.

Ronda Rousey (-380) is an even bigger favorite to take the Raw Women's Championship off Alexa Bliss (+260).

Here are the odds for the full SummerSlam card, with the exception of the three matches announced earlier this week (Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz, Finn Balor vs. Baron Cobin and The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day):

SummerSlam 2018 Odds

Brock Lesnar (+210) vs. Roman Reigns (-290) for the Universal Championship

Alexa Bliss (+260) vs. Ronda Rousey (-380) for the Raw Women's Championship

AJ Styles (-150) vs. Samoa Joe (+110) for the WWE Championship

Carmella (+210) vs. Becky Lynch (+105) vs. Charlotte Flair (+180) for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship

Braun Strowman (-300) vs. Kevin Owens (+220)

Dolph Ziggler (+205) vs. Seth Rollins (-285) for the Intercontinental Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura (-210) vs. Jeff Hardy (+160) for the United States Championship

Cedric Alexander (-110) vs. Drew Gulak (-130) for the Cruiserweight Championship

There's little in the way of surprises.

Becky Lynch is a somewhat unexpected favorite in the Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship. But the Irish Lass Kicker is one of the best technical wrestlers in WWE's women's division. She hasn't held the title since December 2016.

A prolonged championship reign for Lynch would be a nice change of pace for SmackDown Live.

In terms of value plays, Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens might be the best option.

Brock Lesnar aside, Strowman has essentially run through everybody in the company. One would expect him to do the same to Owens at SummerSlam. However, the Money in the Bank contract adds a little more intrigue.

The MITB briefcase is much more effective on a heel or an underdog babyface. Somebody with Strowman's size shouldn't need to resort to underhanded tactics in order to win a world title; he should beat the champion straight up one-on-one.

WWE has gone full throttle with the "Monster in the Bank" moniker for Strowman, but it's not ridiculous to think the company ultimately has different plans in mind for the briefcase.

Lining up Owens for a title shot is also a great way to get his momentum back on track after his feuds with Strowman and Shane McMahon have generally knocked him down the WWE power rankings.