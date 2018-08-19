Charlotte Flair Wins Title at SummerSlam, Attacked by Becky Lynch After Match

Credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair beat both Carmella and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam on Sunday night to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the second time.

Lynch had Carmella locked in the Dis-arm-her and was likely moments away from victory. However, Charlotte didn't let her friendship with Lynch stop her from becoming a champion. She hit Lynch with Natural Selection for the win:

Lynch's anger boiled over when Charlotte attempted to extend an olive branch after the match:

Scott Fishman of the Miami Herald and Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller think this is a welcome development moving forward:

While Carmella faced many of the top female Superstars WWE had to offer after winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, her match at SummerSlam was her biggest challenge yet.

The Princess of Staten Island was originally only supposed to face Lynch at the Biggest Party of the Summer after she beat her in a singles match to become No. 1 contender.

However, when Carmella attacked Lynch the following week, Charlotte returned from a brief absence to make the save.

Frustrated by Carmella's antics, SmackDown Live general manager Paige put her in a singles match against Charlotte with the stipulation that the title match at SummerSlam would become a Triple Threat if The Queen won.

Charlotte forced Carmella to tap out, which meant she was added to the championship bout in a move that didn't seem to please Lynch.

Although The Irish Lass Kicker is close friends with Charlotte, she admitted she was disappointed since she wanted to get her hands on Carmella in a one-on-one setting.

Carmella had a lot on her plate entering SummerSlam, but she had grown used to overcoming the odds previously.

After successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract two nights after WrestleMania 34 to take the SmackDown Women's title from Charlotte, Carmella defeated her in a rematch.

She then beat Asuka in a pair of title matches thanks to a helping hand from James Ellsworth.

With Paige firing Ellsworth in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, there were plenty of question marks regarding how Carmella could get out of such a difficult predicament.

One possibility was the fact there seemed to be some strain in the relationship between Lynch and The Queen because of Charlotte getting inserted into the match.

While Lynch and Charlotte work well together when they team up, they are both highly competitive Superstars who wanted to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Charlotte accomplished her goal, and she is back atop the SmackDown women's division for the first time since dropping the strap to Carmella.

Assuming Carmella exercises her rematch clause in the near future, the potential is there for Charlotte to potentially move on and face Lynch in a singles match at the all-women's pay-per-view Evolution in October.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).