Baylor Denies Report of Lawyers Recommending Self-Imposed 1-Year Bowl Ban

Rod Aydelotte/Associated Press

Baylor University officials denied a report Tuesday that university lawyers recommended a one-year, self-imposed bowl ban in relation to the NCAA's investigation into sexual assault allegations made against former Baylor football players.



According to ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach, Baylor officials called the Fort Worth Star-Telegram report "irresponsible" and "premature."

The officials added that the NCAA investigation is still ongoing.

On Tuesday, Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the investigation recently took a "left turn," leading to the recommendation to self-impose sanctions in an effort to avoid an even more stringent punishment.

Per Engel, the NCAA has interviewed former Baylor head football coach Art Briles and former Baylor president Kenneth Starr, both of whom were ousted in 2016 as a result of the school's handling of sexual assault allegations. The NCAA has reportedly also spoken with former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw.

Engel added that Baylor has likely been charged with lack of institutional control.

Regarding the report, Baylor released the following statement:

"It is irresponsible to report that Baylor is considering a football bowl ban for the 2018 season when in fact the NCAA investigation into the prior football staff and previous athletics administration remains active and ongoing. Additionally, it is premature to speculate as to what the University's sanctions will be at this point in time."

Per Schlabach, a total of 22 women have filed 10 Title IX lawsuits against Baylor. Of those 22 women, 20 have said they were sexually or physically assaulted.

Last season was Baylor's first under head coach Matt Rhule, and the Bears struggled mightily to the tune of a 1-11 record, marking their first sub-.500 finish since 2009.

Despite that, expectations are higher entering 2018 due to the progression of quarterback Charlie Brewer and a stacked receiving corps.