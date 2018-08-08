Miami TE Michael Irvin II to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury, Out 4 Months

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes will likely be without a major offensive weapon for much of the 2018 season, as tight end Michael Irvin II is reportedly set to undergo knee surgery.

According to Brett McMurphy, the surgery will repair an MCL injury in Irvin's right knee and is expected to keep him out for four months.

After registering nine receptions for 78 yards last season, Irvin was expected to play a bigger role in the Miami offense as a junior in 2018.

Among tight ends, Irvin is the top returning player on the roster, as Chris Herndon made the leap to the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the New York Jets.

Herndon finished with 40 grabs for 477 yards and four touchdowns last season, meaning there was a strong possibility Irvin could fill that gap.

Irvin is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, who was a star at the University of Miami and for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

With Irvin on the shelf, freshman Brevin Jordan and sophomore Brian Polendey are the top candidates to receive the bulk of the tight end snaps for the Canes.