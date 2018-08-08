Cole Anthony Brilliant at Stephen Curry's Showcase

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The future is bright for point guard Cole Anthony, who stood out among a crowd of talented high school playmakers Tuesday during the Stephen Curry SC30 Select Showcase game at Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco.

According to CourtCred, he was one of the three MVPs of the camp alongside Anthony Edwards and Bryan Antoine. Antoine earned the honors after drilling a buzzer-beating three to win and send his famous coach into a wild celebration:

Anthony, who is the son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, is a 5-star prospect, the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 combo guard in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He appears to be Duke-bound, considering 83 percent of the crystal-ball predictions on 247Sports pointed the Blue Devils' way, but Oregon landed the other 17 percent.

If he does go to Duke, head coach Mike Krzyzewski will have an immediate difference-maker, considering he had Curry running on the court with his up-and-under move Tuesday:

He also mixed in a hesitation move and a buzzer-beater just for good measure as he was consistently crossing up defenders:

Curry isn't the only NBA player Anthony has impressed of late, as Cam Smith of USA Today reported Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving witnessed the prospect's high-flying dunks at Rucker Park on Sunday during the NY vs. NY final.

Anthony can soar from the point guard position, but he also brings slick ball-handling skills, the willingness to battle for rebounds and the versatility to play away from the ball if needed. Jason Jordan of USA Today noted he was also the MVP of the Nike EYBL and posted 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals a night for the PSA Cardinals.

Curry got an up-close look at the top prospect on Tuesday, but it is not difficult to envision him going up against Anthony in the NBA in the not-too-distant future.