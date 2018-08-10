Mike Trout Placed on 10-Day DL with Wrist Injury

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angles star Mike Trout's lingering wrist problems have landed him on the disabled list.

The Angels announced Friday their all-world outfielder was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to Aug. 6.

Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1 when he jammed his wrist on an awkward slide into third base during a 7-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Through 109 games, Trout has put together another MVP-caliber season. He's batting .309 with 30 home runs, 60 RBI and a .624 slugging percentage. The 27-year-old leads all MLB players with a .459 on-base percentage.

Trout leads all position players in WAR (7.6), per FanGraphs, but his team's lack of success on the field could torpedo his campaign for a third MVP.

The Angels sit 15 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, and they're almost certainly headed for a fourth straight season without playoff baseball.

Trout's importance to the Angels largely goes without saying. Losing him for any stretch of games may be the final nail in the coffin for Los Angeles' postseason hopes.