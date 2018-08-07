Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Says He'll Help Lonzo Ball Develop as Much as Possible

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Rajon Rondo is apparently willing to play ball if the Los Angeles Lakers ask him to come off the bench next season.

"Whatever they ask me, you know, my main objective is to win," Rondo told TMZ Sports. "I'm ready to help develop Lonzo as much as possible. If I'm not starting and he's starting, he's going to be ready to go and ready for anybody that comes his way. And we'll be ready to roll."

Rondo, 32, signed a one-year contract with the Lakers in July. He has been a regular starter in 11 of his 12 NBA seasons, including last year with the New Orleans Pelicans.

