Astros' George Springer Day-to-Day After Suffering Back Injury vs. Red Sox

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2019

Houston Astros' George Springer, left, exits with a trainer after getting injured whiletrying to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch said centerfielder George Springer is questionable with a back injury following Sunday's loss to the Boston Red Sox:

Springer has missed notable time the past two years, playing 140 games in 2017 and 2018 after he appeared in all 162 contests in 2016.

He slashed .265/.346/.434 with 22 home runs and 71 RBI in 2018 after finishing .283/.367/.522 with 34 home runs and 85 RBI in 2017. He was an All-Star both years and notably won a Silver Slugger and World Series MVP during the 2017 campaign for the champion Astros.

He has a .318/.402/.665 slash line, 17 home runs and 42 RBI this year.

There are few pieces more important in Houston's lineup than Springer, and it will likely be up to the combination of Tony Kemp and Jake Marisnick to keep the team afloat in center field while the starter is sidelined.

Kemp and Marisnick are capable of playing multiple outfield positions, so Houston still has various options to mix and match the lineup even with one of its foundational players dealing with an injury.

