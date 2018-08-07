Ohio State Football Odds: Urban Meyer, Ryan Day Favorites to Be 2019 Coach

Ohio State Football Odds: Urban Meyer, Ryan Day Favorites to Be 2019 CoachAugust 7, 2018
Urban Meyer remains the betting favorite to remain the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes as he remains on paid administrative leave.
According to OddsShark, Meyer is +200 (bet $100 to win $200) to coach Ohio State when the team opens spring practice in 2019. Interim head coach Ryan Day, who is the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is +450 to replace Meyer full time.
OddsShark @OddsShark
Who will be the HC of the Ohio State football team at the start of 2019 spring practice? Meyer +200 Day +450 Campbell +500 Gundy +800 Brohm/Stoops +1000 Kiffin +1200 Johnson/Kelly/Babers +1400 Grinch/Fleck/Fitzgerald +1600 Herman/Vrabel +2000 Odds via @betonline_ag https://t.co/HA4DAYWCAg
Ohio State placed Meyer on paid leave effective Aug. 1 to determine his knowledge of and actions in response to allegations of domestic abuse by former assistant coach Zach Smith.
Powell, Ohio, police responded twice to Smith's household in October 2015. Authorities first investigated reports of a dispute between Smith and his then-wife Courtney. The second was related to a stalking complaint.
At Big Ten media days, Meyer told reporters he wasn't aware of the allegations at the time. In a subsequent statement, he said he knew of the situation shortly after it happened and reported the details to the necessary officials at Ohio State.
Courtney Smith told college football writer Brett McMurphy she spoke to Shelley Meyer and the wives of other Ohio State coaches about the alleged abuse.
Smith remained on the Buckeyes staff until July. Ohio State fired him after a judge granted Courtney Smith a personal protection order preventing her husband from coming within 500 feet of her.
Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Meyer's future at Ohio State should be confirmed well before the start of the 2019 season. The school announced Sunday it expected the inquiry to wrap up within 14 days.
