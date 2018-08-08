Best Free Agents Still Available That Teams Need to Pounce On

2 of 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Age: 26

2017-18 Per-Game: 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.2 blocks, 42.9 percent shooting, 38.1 percent three-point shooting

Advanced Metrics: 14.3 PER, minus-63.90 TPA, minus-4.23 RPM

Free-Agency Status: Restricted

Restricted free agents have been squeezed left and right, but Rodney Hood is being absolutely squished. He has almost no hope of landing what he will consider a fair deal.

Contract talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers have stalled after they failed to "put what Hood feels is an acceptable offer on the table," according to Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz. If the two sides don't bridge the gap soon, Hood could opt to sign his $3.5 million qualifying offer, play out the 2018-19 campaign and re-enter the market next summer as an unrestricted free agent.

Bet on that happening. Hood needs an offer sheet to force the Cavaliers' hand, but he probably isn't getting one. The Sacramento Kings are the only team with appreciable cap room, and they've already made their primary plays by chasing Zach LaVine and signing Nemanja Bjelica. If they were going to Kangz things up, they would have done it by now.

Another squad could offer Hood part of the mid-level exception, but the Cavaliers would match that price point in a heartbeat. And they specifically don't have the incentive to do anything more than wait out his market. They signed David Nwaba and traded for Sam Dekker. They aren't in a desperate spot.

That leaves Hood to work from a position with zero leverage. He cannot even sign a clearance-rack deal and try rebooting his value elsewhere. He must get Cleveland to cut him loose to gain that level of control.

Teams should sniff around anyway. Maybe they get lucky and the Cavaliers decide to let him walk regardless of cost. Is that likely? Not at all.

For all of his warts, Hood isn't someone Cleveland should junk without getting something in return. He is semi-comfortable creating his own offense, shooting 36.9 percent from three for his career, and he has the size (albeit not the length) to match up at pretty much every wing spot.

Best Landing Spots: Cleveland, Sacramento