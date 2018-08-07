Shelvin Mack, Grizzlies Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Joseph Zucker
August 7, 2018

Free-agent point guard Shelvin Mack has agreed to a one-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Mack appeared in 69 games for the Orlando Magic in 2017-18, averaging 6.9 points and a team-high 3.9 assists.

The Grizzlies were reminded last year they can't have too much depth behind Mike Conley at point guard.

Conley played in just 12 games last year before undergoing season-ending surgery on his heel. While one of the better point guards in the NBA, he has missed 109 combined games since 2015-16.

Memphis already had Andrew Harrison and selected Jevon Carter in the second round of the 2018 draft, but Mack can be a more experienced option off the bench to replace Conley when needed.

Mack provides a solid baseline in terms of what to expect when he's on the court. Over his seven-year NBA career, he's averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.2 turnovers while shooting 32.6 percent from three-point range.

The Grizzlies owned the league's second-worst record (22-60) in 2017-18, but they can't really start a full-scale rebuild as long as Conley and Marc Gasol are under contract.

Gasol can become a free agent next summer, so it makes sense for Memphis to run things back one more time. With the team's focus firmly on the short term, a proven veteran such as Mack is a good fit in the Grizzlies backcourt.

