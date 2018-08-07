Zhaire Smith Reportedly Will Have Surgery; Foot Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers' first-round pick, guard Zhaire Smith, has been diagnosed with a fractured left foot after suffering the injury Monday during a developmental camp, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Charania added: "Smith had MRI/imaging in Philadelphia today revealing a Jones fracture—with surgery scheduled for later this week, league sources said. He also will see another specialist in Philadelphia."

