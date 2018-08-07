Zhaire Smith Reportedly Will Have Surgery; Foot Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

The Philadelphia 76ers' first-round pick, guard Zhaire Smith, has been diagnosed with a fractured left foot after suffering the injury Monday during a developmental camp, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. 

Charania added: "Smith had MRI/imaging in Philadelphia today revealing a Jones fracture—with surgery scheduled for later this week, league sources said. He also will see another specialist in Philadelphia."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

