Mike Zimmer Denies Richie Incognito, Vikings Rumors: 'Totally False. Tweet That'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer denied reports the team is considering signing free-agent offensive guard Richie Incognito.

"No interest and totally false. Tweet that," Zimmer said to reporters Tuesday, per the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling.

Incognito told TMZ Sports last month he had received calls from both the Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

Matthew Coller of 1500 ESPN in Saint Paul, Minnesota, speculated the Vikings may have made contact with Incognito earlier in the offseason but didn't take things further than that:

Incognito spent the past three years with the Buffalo Bills, where he was a Pro Bowler in each season.

The NFL Players Association announced in April the 35-year-old planned on retiring. However, he tweeted days later at the Bills' official public relations account to say he'd be reporting to the team's offseason program.

Incognito then asked the Bills to release him from his contract, which the team granted in May.

TMZ Sports reported in May authorities placed Incognito on an involuntary psychiatric hold after he allegedly threw a dumbbell at somebody while working out at a gym in Florida.

Incognito sent a message to the Associated Press' John Wawrow in June to say he had been released from the hospital and was back in Phoenix to train in hopes of continuing his career in the NFL.