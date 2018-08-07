Eric Weddle: Run-Pass Option Plays a 'Phase,' Says They'll Be Gone in 5 Years

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens veteran safety Eric Weddle doesn't believe the run-pass option has staying power in the NFL.

When asked about the play by ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley on Tuesday, Weddle said, "I think in five years, it's going to be out. I think it's just another phase."

The RPO puts responsibility in the hands of the quarterback after the snap, as the QB can decide whether to hand the ball off or throw a quick pass based on what look the defense is giving him.

While teams have enjoyed success at the NFL level with the run-pass option, Weddle thinks a more traditional style of offense will always be king: "It's just a revolving door. It's just like the Wildcat, and the quarterback run game, yada, yada, yada. Teams that run the ball and take shots are usually the hard teams to beat."

RPOs are a huge part of the Philadelphia Eagles' offense, and they played a significant role in Philly winning the Super Bowl last season.

Prior to suffering a torn ACL during the Eagles' 13th game of the 2018 regular season, quarterback Carson Wentz was putting up MVP-caliber numbers with 3,296 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In the same offense, backup Nick Foles was highly productive in the playoffs, and he outplayed New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl MVP.

The run-pass option is widely used in college football due to the prevalence of spread offenses, but the spread offense has become more commonplace in the NFL as well.

Weddle is right in the sense that offensive concepts often come and go in the NFL, but with so much emphasis on quarterback play, it is easy to see the RPO being a staple for many years to come.