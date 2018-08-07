NBA 2K19 Gameplay Trailer Features LeBron James in Lakers Uniform

Phil Long/Associated Press

A gameplay trailer released Tuesday for NBA 2K19 prominently featured LeBron James as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has yet to play a real-life contest in purple and gold after signing a four-year deal with the Lakers this offseason, but the trailer gave him a major part to highlight his accomplishments:

In addition to showing LeBron throwing down dunks and diving for loose balls, 2K Sports made a significant James-related announcement.

King James will grace the cover of the NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition, which can be played four days early when preordered.

The regular copy of the game will feature Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the cover, and it will be available for purchase Sept. 11.