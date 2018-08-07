76ers Rookie Zhaire Smith Suffered Foot Injury, Will Undergo Further Evaluation

76ers Rookie Zhaire Smith Suffered Foot Injury, Will Undergo Further EvaluationAugust 7, 2018
The Philadelphia 76ers announced Tuesday that rookie swingman Zhaire Smith suffered a foot injury Monday during development camp in Las Vegas.
The Sixers added that Smith will return to Philadelphia to have his injury evaluated.
