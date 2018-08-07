76ers Rookie Zhaire Smith Suffered Foot Injury, Will Undergo Further Evaluation

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 06: Zhaire Smith #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 69-63. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Tuesday that rookie swingman Zhaire Smith suffered a foot injury Monday during development camp in Las Vegas. 

The Sixers added that Smith will return to Philadelphia to have his injury evaluated.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

