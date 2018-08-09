NBA Rookies Who Won't Live Up to Their Draft Spot Next Season

2 of 5

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Point guards typically need longer to adjust, but Trae Young could be in for an extra-difficult season.

The Atlanta Hawks didn't set him up for success. They're unsurprisingly projected to finish with the NBA's worst record, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman. Young will be looking at Jeremy Lin, Taurean Prince and John Collins as his top-three supporting weapons. Defenses will key in on the Hawks' rookie ball-handler, who had trouble scoring efficiently at Oklahoma once opponents knew what they were facing.

Still, it's creating separation that could be his greatest challenge. Young lacks size (6'2"), length (6'3" wingspan), blow-by jets and the explosiveness to finish. Last year, he made just four jump shots all season that weren't threes, and he only shot 49.6 percent at the rim, per Synergy Sports.

His pull-ups will likely have to come from 25-plus-feet out, being that he struggles to create open looks for himself in the mid-range. It also seems inevitable that he'll have difficulty converting among the trees in the paint.

The more energy Young spent on offense in college, the weaker he was defensively, a trend that's likely to continue against bigger and faster NBA point guards.

The production may be there for Young, assuming he's given a green light to play through mistakes. But it wouldn't be surprising if he graded out as one of the league's least efficient players.

Stat predictions: 13.5 PPG, 5.8 APG, 3.0 TO, .360 percent FG, .320 percent 3PT