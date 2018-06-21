Zhaire Smith, 2021 1st-Round Pick Traded from Suns to 76ers for Mikal Bridges

Zhaire Smith, 2021 1st-Round Pick Traded from Suns to 76ers for Mikal BridgesJune 22, 2018
After initially drafting Villanova guard Mikal Bridges with the No. 10 pick, the Philadelphia 76ers have traded him to the Phoenix Suns, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.
The 76ers will receive No. 16 pick Zhaire Smith out of Texas Tech, as well as a 2021 first-round pick.
Philadelphia's selection of Bridges was one of the bigger moments at the start of the draft thanks to the local flavor, as Cayleigh Griffin explained:
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
What. A. Story. Mikal Bridges - born in Philadelphia. Grew up in PA. 2x National Champion at Villanova. Played almost all of his final home games this season at Wells Fargo Center. Mom works in HR at the 76ers. And now, he’s the newest lottery pick for the @sixers. SO AWESOME.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the small forward has the second-best chance of becoming an All-Star in this draft after Marvin Bagley III.
However, he will now play for the Suns, where he will pair with first overall pick Deandre Ayton to expedite the rebuild after they finished with the worst record in the NBA. With Devin Booker and Josh Jackson already on the roster, there are several quality pieces that could help the team be more competitive next season and beyond.
On the other side, the 76ers get an athletic wing in Smith who could be a strong defender at the next level. While he gets most of his points in the paint, he can knock down an outside shot if given space and has the talent to improve in this area.
With Philadelphia's knack for accumulating future picks and taking advantage down the line, this deal could make a lot of sense for both sides.
Full Draft Results, Big Board 👀