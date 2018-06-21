Zhaire Smith, 2021 1st-Round Pick Traded from Suns to 76ers for Mikal Bridges

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

Villanova's Mikal Bridges, right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

After initially drafting Villanova guard Mikal Bridges with the No. 10 pick, the Philadelphia 76ers have traded him to the Phoenix Suns, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

The 76ers will receive No. 16 pick Zhaire Smith out of Texas Tech, as well as a 2021 first-round pick.

Philadelphia's selection of Bridges was one of the bigger moments at the start of the draft thanks to the local flavor, as Cayleigh Griffin explained:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the small forward has the second-best chance of becoming an All-Star in this draft after Marvin Bagley III.

However, he will now play for the Suns, where he will pair with first overall pick Deandre Ayton to expedite the rebuild after they finished with the worst record in the NBA. With Devin Booker and Josh Jackson already on the roster, there are several quality pieces that could help the team be more competitive next season and beyond.

On the other side, the 76ers get an athletic wing in Smith who could be a strong defender at the next level. While he gets most of his points in the paint, he can knock down an outside shot if given space and has the talent to improve in this area.

With Philadelphia's knack for accumulating future picks and taking advantage down the line, this deal could make a lot of sense for both sides.

