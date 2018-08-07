NBA Household Names Facing the Most Pressure in 2018-19

1 of 5

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard faces a multiphase redemption process—one that'll have to start with him proving his physical health.

If the quad injury that cost the two-time Defensive Player of the Year all but nine games of the 2017-18 season (and Leonard did not look like himself in any of the contests he played) doesn't fully heal, then we're not dealing with a superstar anymore. And while the injury-driven loss of one of the game's best players would warrant attention, the truth is that we'll simply stop caring as much about Leonard if he's no longer a top-five talent.

If Leonard returns to form, it'll go a long way toward erasing the mess of last year—when he became the first big-name player to chip away at the monolith of San Antonio Spurs' culture and functionality. From there, all he'll have to do is elevate a 59-win Toronto Raptors team to serious contention after several years of LeBron James-related playoff exits. It's hard to know how much a Leonard-led run to the NBA Finals would alter the Raptors-as-playoff-pushovers angle, but there's a chance he has the power to reform a pretty firmly set narrative.

Assuming Leonard's body cooperates and he leads Toronto to previously undiscovered country, the question of his post-Raptors plans will take on more weight. Might he stick with the Raps and be the bridge to a new era (Leonard's still only 27, so success could last a while in Toronto if he stays put), or will he still bolt to the Los Angeles Lakers, as so many expect?

Even if an exit is in his plans, Leonard's performance this season will determine the significance of his decision. If Leonard isn't a star anymore, it'll be harder to care where he lands...and the import of him joining James on a new superteam is a harder sell.

If Leonard is all the way back, his future plans are obviously far more important to the league's competitive landscape.

So, to recap: You have personal and career salvation, the East's balance of power and the very future of the NBA's hierarchy riding on how Leonard performs in 2018-19. I'd say there's some pressure there.