Kyrie Irving Rumors: Celtics 'Scared' PG Will Leave in 2019 FA, Join Knicks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) moves down court during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston. A person with knowledge of the situation says Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs after surgery on his left knee. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team has not released the news. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

There is reportedly some concern among those in the Boston Celtics organization that guard Kyrie Irving will leave via free agency in 2019.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports (h/t NBC Sports Boston) said Thursday on his podcast that the New York Knicks are considered a threat to sign Irving when he hits the open market:

"I think they're scared. I think they're scared and should be scared to some degree of Kyrie Irving walking in 2019. I know he had a great year, but you know there are people in Cleveland that will tell you that the Knicks should be considered a real threat for Kyrie Irving. Because Kyrie had talked about it, about playing with the Knicks with some players in that Cleveland locker room from what I was told.

"You know things can change. Obviously, you go to Boston and you become the face of the franchise. You're on a winning team. Maybe the mindset has changed significantly?"

Boston acquired Irving in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    C's 'Scared' of Kyrie Leaving in 2019, Possibly for Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    C's 'Scared' of Kyrie Leaving in 2019, Possibly for Knicks

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Realistic FA Targets for Every NBA Contender 🎯

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Realistic FA Targets for Every NBA Contender 🎯

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Trump Won't Invite NBA Finals Winner to WH

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trump Won't Invite NBA Finals Winner to WH

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Annual Power Battle About to Start Again 🍿

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Annual Power Battle About to Start Again 🍿

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report