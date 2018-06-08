Kyrie Irving Rumors: Celtics 'Scared' PG Will Leave in 2019 FA, Join Knicks

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

There is reportedly some concern among those in the Boston Celtics organization that guard Kyrie Irving will leave via free agency in 2019.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports (h/t NBC Sports Boston) said Thursday on his podcast that the New York Knicks are considered a threat to sign Irving when he hits the open market:

"I think they're scared. I think they're scared and should be scared to some degree of Kyrie Irving walking in 2019. I know he had a great year, but you know there are people in Cleveland that will tell you that the Knicks should be considered a real threat for Kyrie Irving. Because Kyrie had talked about it, about playing with the Knicks with some players in that Cleveland locker room from what I was told.

"You know things can change. Obviously, you go to Boston and you become the face of the franchise. You're on a winning team. Maybe the mindset has changed significantly?"

Boston acquired Irving in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.