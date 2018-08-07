Predicting the Top 10 Pound-for-Pound Fighters at the End of 2018

0 of 10

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC 227 had staggering results in the main and co-main events. TJ Dillashaw ousted Cody Garbrandt inside of a round, and longtime flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson finally was toppled by Henry Cejudo in a narrow decision.

Those fights affected the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Are there fights left to effect those rankings? You best believe it. Conor McGregor is returning against Khabib Nurmagomedov and other champions are likely to defend their gold in the final few months of the year. And those sitting just outside of the top 10 are looking to force their way into the conversation.

So, who ends the year as a top-10 pound-for-pound talent? That is what we will examine and try to project. When trying to project the top 10 we will take into consideration their current ranking, possible future fights before the end of the year, and inactivity.

Let's take a gander at the projected ending rankings for the UFC's pound-for-pound best fighters.

Current Pound-for-Pound Rankings as of August 6 (h/t UFC rankings)