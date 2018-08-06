Greg Olsen on Kelvin Benjamin Criticizing Cam Newton: 'It's Kind of Weird'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen defended Cam Newton against criticism from former wideout Kelvin Benjamin, saying the team supports its quarterback.

"It's kind of weird," Olsen told reporters Sunday. "We all wish Kelvin the best. Obviously, things change. Again, we've talked at length about how guys around here feel about Cam. Obviously, you don't like people going after your quarterback.

"But Cam knows how the guys feel here about him. I would imagine that's what he holds the most credence to."

Benjamin, who spent his first three-and-a-half seasons with the Panthers, told Tim Graham of The Athletic that his career would have been better with another quarterback.

"If you would've put me with any other quarterback, let's be real, you know what I'm saying? Any other accurate quarterback like [Aaron] Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben [Roethlisberger]—anybody!—quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn't in that position," Benjamin said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

