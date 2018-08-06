Tottenham Transfer News: Mousa Dembele Rejects Inter Milan Amid Contract Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Mousa Dembele has reportedly turned down a £20 million transfer to Inter Milan and could stay in north London after entering the final year of his Tottenham Hotspur contract.

Simon Jones of MailOnline wrote that Dembele is looking to "wind down his career" as the physical requirements of England's top flight put a strain on his body, though it won't be to leave for the Nerazzurri.

Spurs might have benefited from selling a 31-year-old in the last year of his deal for £20 million rather than lose him for free next year, though it appears the player wants a big say in his future also.

Dembele previously indicated he wouldn't be willing to leave Spurs for another Premier League side after six years with the club, per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws:

The central midfielder has been considered one of the best players in his position for much of his eight years in England, but manager Mauricio Pochettino may be more willing to sell given his age.

Dembele started in 28 of his 39 appearances across all competitions last season, which was his first campaign with Tottenham in which he failed to contribute a single goal.

However, Dembele would likely be worth hanging onto considering Spurs have yet to invest in any new signings this summer, with the transfer window closing on Thursday.

And that's without taking into account that central midfield has looked to be in need of reinforcements for some time, as writer Andrew Gaffney argued:

Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama are both largely defensively minded options in the role, while Harry Winks, 22, has yet to prove he can be the rounded, box-to-box option that would be required to fill Dembele's boots.

With so little activity at White Hart Lane, Pochettino would likely rather have Dembele for the transition and lose him for nothing next summer than cash in now and be left even further understaffed.

Inter already signed Demeble's international compatriot Radja Nainggolan from AS Roma earlier this summer and were thought to be keen on pairing the two Belgians alongside one another in their engine room.

But it seems the San Siro giants have been forced back to the drawing board, unless they can come back with a more tempting offer for Tottenham in the final days of the summer transfer window.