NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2018 Results: Chase Elliott Registers 1st Career Win

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2018

Chase Elliott (9) leads Kyle Busch (18) during a NASCAR Cup series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Watkins Glen, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Chase Elliott is a NASCAR Cup Series victor for the first time in his career.

Elliott won the 2018 Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, holding off defending champion Martin Truex Jr. in dramatic fashion in the closing stretch of the race.

Truex continued to close the gap as the two drivers approached the checkered flag in the 90-lap road race, but Elliott was able to hold him off and cross the finish line just as Truex ran out of fuel.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Neymar’s $258M Move Changed the Game

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Neymar’s $258M Move Changed the Game

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's REAL Chances at Winning the Super Bowl

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every Team's REAL Chances at Winning the Super Bowl

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Dillashaw Makes Dana Look Silly Again

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dillashaw Makes Dana Look Silly Again

    Jeremy Botter
    via Bleacher Report

    How D-Wade Would Fit into Heat Scheme

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How D-Wade Would Fit into Heat Scheme

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report